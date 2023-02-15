AVN 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.73%)
BAFL 30.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.13%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
DGKC 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
EPCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.2%)
FFL 5.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
HUBC 65.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KAPCO 28.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
MLCF 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.01%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.86%)
OGDC 93.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.79%)
PAEL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
PPL 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
PRL 13.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.02%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
TPLP 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
TRG 108.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-3.02%)
UNITY 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,093 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.35%)
BR30 14,613 Decreased By -82.2 (-0.56%)
KSE100 40,980 Decreased By -169.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 15,360 Decreased By -55.8 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St slides as inflation data, policymakers stoke rate worries

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2023 06:27am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes slid on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices accelerated in January, while hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials cemented fears that the central bank will continue raising interest rates this year.

Data showed US consumer prices accelerated in January as Americans continued to be burdened by higher costs for rental housing, suggesting that the Fed was far from pausing its rate increase campaign.

The consumer price index increased 0.5% last month after gaining 0.1% in December, the Labor Department said. In the 12 months through January, the CPI increased 6.4%, more than the 6.2% forecast by economists.

“The number would lead me to believe that they (Fed officials) are not going to change what they have said, which is there’s more work to be done and I think that’s true,” Andrew Slimmon, managing director at Morgan Stanley Investment said.

Money market traders are betting on at least two more 25 basis point rate hikes this year, with interest rates seen peaking at 5.28% by July.

Further adding to the investor angst were hawkish remarks by Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan , with Barkin stating that the Fed needs to prioritize quashing inflation over risks to US economic growth.

Wall Street has had an upbeat start to the year, driven by a renewed interest in growth stocks that were battered in 2022 as the Fed raised rates aggressively to bring steep prices under control.

The rally, however, stalled last week following signs of a tight labor market and hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers.

Investors will closely watch January retail sales data on Wednesday for hints on consumer spending amid worries of an economic slowdown.

At 12:10 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 265.68 points, or 0.78%, at 33,980.25, the S&P 500 was down 22.83 points, or 0.55%, at 4,114.46, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 47.30 points, or 0.40%, at 11,844.49.

Among single stocks, Coca-Cola Co slipped 1.3% despite a strong full-year profit forecast.

Marriott International Inc rose 2.0% after the hotel operator forecast first-quarter earnings above Wall Street estimates as it benefited from strong travel demand.

Palantir Technologies soared 13.1% after the data analytics firm forecast its first profitable year.

Nearly 69% of more than half of the S&P 500 firms that have reported results have beaten profit expectations, as per Refinitiv on Friday. However, analysts expect fourth-quarter earnings to fall 2.8% from a year earlier.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.14-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.91-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 56 new highs and 60 new lows.

Wall Street US Federal Reserve US inflation US consumer prices US CPI

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St slides as inflation data, policymakers stoke rate worries

SBP takes steps aimed at timely realisation of export proceeds

Fitch further downgrades long-term foreign currency IDR to ‘CCC-’

FED on cigarettes doubled

Purchases by Discos from net metering consumers: Nepra trashes plan to revise power rates

‘AMAN’ to pave way for more peaceful, secure region: PM

US State Dept official to arrive on 17th

Raising financing for national security: Finance Division decides to avail direct credit lines

Rs601m for 7 PSDP projects approved by NA body

Solar power projects: Nepra approves RfP amid strong reservations voiced by KP Member

IAEA DG due today

Read more stories