AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.46%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
DGKC 41.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
EPCL 46.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FLYNG 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KAPCO 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.62%)
MLCF 22.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.21%)
NETSOL 79.26 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.26%)
OGDC 94.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.83%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
PPL 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.07%)
PRL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.88%)
TELE 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
TPLP 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TRG 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.02%)
UNITY 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.79%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,146 Increased By 4.2 (0.1%)
BR30 14,913 Decreased By -17.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,386 Increased By 59.3 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,586 Increased By 17 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rise after US retail data lifts global sentiment

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2023 10:09am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Thursday tracking global peers, after latest US retail sales data signalled strength in the world’s biggest economy, while a return of foreign buying in domestic equities helped sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.61% at 18,126.75 as of 9:43 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.62% to 61,662.59.

The rise in domestic equities comes after US retail sales data for January rose by the most in nearly two years, lifting Wall Street, as well as global equities.

All the 13 major sectoral indices were up on Thursday, helped by a 1.15% rise in heavyweight information technology stocks. IT stocks get a significant share of their revenues from clients in the United States.

The metal index rose nearly 1.2%.

Indian shares rise as beaten-down IT stocks recover

The oil and gas index rose 1% after government cut its windfall tax on crude oil and exports of aviation turbine fuel and diesel in its fortnightly revision on Feb. 15. Foreign institutional investors extended their buying streak in Indian equities for the fourth session on Wednesday.

Over the past four sessions, FIIs have bought a net 45.17 billion rupees ($546.24 million), reversing an extended selling trend earlier in the year.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares rise after US retail data lifts global sentiment

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Dar presents Rs170bn tax measures

POL products’ prices jacked up

PM Shehbaz departs for Türkiye to visit earthquake-affected areas

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside Jaffar Express train near Chichawatni

PM for giving Discos to provinces

MoC adds 9 projects to PSDP

EAD allowed to sign debt rescheduling deal with Russia

16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

Read more stories