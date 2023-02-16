PARTLY FACETIOUS: Khan confusing his listeners?

“So who is the baddie?” “Where are we? In kindergarten? Baddie indeed!” “Well I just want to know who is responsible for the delay in the ninth review.”

“Ah I get it! You Nawalas are out to get your bite out of the pie, isn’t the daily overflow of abuse by Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) enough to quench your hunger.”

“Quench, isn’t it usually used for thirst rather than for hunger?”

“Well there is a Bulgarian proverb about thirsty men making good prophets and a Chinese one that advises digging the well before one is thirsty. So if you reckon The Khan is thirsty then you have to acknowledge that his powers of prophecy are on a downward trajectory and…”

“Once the ring is off the Pinky…”

“The pinky finger on which he wears the ring is not to be written with capital P.”

“Ha ha ha.”

“Stop it, The Khan is confusing his listeners by some days taking it off and some days wearing it - remember the nursery rhyme of the little boy who had one shoe off and one shoe on?”

“Yes I do and he also went to bed with his trousers on didn’t he!”

“Stop it anyway Nawaz Sharif is trying to dig the well but he doesn’t have ownership of that dratted land.”

“And Zardari sahib?”

“Zardari sahib doesn’t care who the land belongs to, he has sent some minions to start digging and in the event that someone challenges his right to dig he will step in and begin negotiations with a view to reconciliation and….”

“Right and that brings me back to my question, who is the baddie? Is it Alvi the Dentist for refusing to sign off on the ordinance that Dar took to him after he had delayed the negotiations by three months due to taking economically flawed decisions which had to be reversed before the Fund would schedule a visit.”

“The contrast between the two men was stark.”

“What? How? Wait is it because Alvi was wearing the national dress which can hide up to 15 to 20 extra pounds, which Alvi doesn’t have, and Dar was in a Western suit, with an extra 10 to 20 pounds concentrated on his stomach...”

“Stop it, that footage was not from Tuesday.”

“OK anyway hunger proverbs are on being charitable, see if you feed 100 hungry men….”

“But our politicians undertake philanthropic activities on the tax payers’ money.”

“I rest my case.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023