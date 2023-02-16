KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 115,322 tonnes of cargo comprising 90,119 tonnes of import cargo and 25,203 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 90,119 comprised of 12,268 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 32,235 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,762 tonnes of Canola, 1,553 tonnes of Chickpeas, 1,120 tonnes of Lentils, 8,381 tonnes of Wheat & 28,800 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 25,203 tonnes comprised of 408 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 220 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 19,975 tonnes of Clinkers & 4,600 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 1274 containers comprising of 1076 containers import and 3596 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 104 of 20’s and 473 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 13 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 02 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 98 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 04 ships namely, Seaspan Osaka, Kiran Caspian, Sea Prosperity and Mohar have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 02 ships namely Nasco Gem and Flc Longivity have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, Yihai and Santa Rosa left the Port on Wednesday morning while a gas carrier ‘Maran Gas Asclepius’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 172,888tonnes, comprising 142,183 tonnes imports cargo and 30,705 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,012` Containers (2,218 TEUs Imports and 1,794 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Maersk Brooklyn and Wide Juliet carrying ‘Containers’ is expected to take berths at ‘QICT’ on Wednesday, 15th February-2023.

