AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 3.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
DGKC 41.43 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
EPCL 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
MLCF 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
OGDC 95.78 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.9%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 77.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.64%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 113.84 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.03%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 234.5 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,327 Increased By 176.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 153.3 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil drops on inventory jump but demand outlook limits losses

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2023 06:08am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Oil prices dropped for a second day on Wednesday on signs of ample US supplies and expectations of further interest rate hikes, though forecasts of higher 2023 demand growth and a potentially tighter market limited losses.

US crude stocks rose by a more than forecast 10.5 million barrels, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures ahead of official Energy Information Administration (EIA) data at 1530 GMT. “

Simply put, the US is swimming in oil,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. Brent crude futures fell 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $84.99 a barrel by 1432 GMT after dropping by more than $1 in earlier trading.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 64 cents, or 0.8%, to $78.42. US inflation data and remarks by central bank officials that have been perceived as indications that interest rates will go higher for longer also weighed on the market.

Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday said that the US central bank will need to maintain gradual increases to interest rates to beat inflation and suggested that price pressures driven by a hot jobs market could push borrowing costs higher than previously expected.

Also applying downward pressure on crude was the announcement this week that the United States would sell 26 million barrels of oil from the nation’s strategic reserve, which is already at its lowest level in about four decades.

Lending some support was Wednesday’s report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which raised its forecast for 2023 oil demand growth and said that restrained OPEC+ production could bring a supply deficit in the second half.

The IEA said that about 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of production from OPEC+ member Russia will be shut in by the end of the first quarter, citing a European ban on seaborne imports and a G7 price cap over the invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) also raised its projection for global oil demand growth and pointed to a tighter market in 2023.

OPEC+ Oil prices Oil US crude stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Oil drops on inventory jump but demand outlook limits losses

POL products’ prices jacked up

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

Big taxation measures taken through money bill

PM for giving Discos to provinces

MoC adds 9 projects to PSDP

EAD allowed to sign debt rescheduling deal with Russia

16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

NBP president’s slot: selection process scrapped

Utility getting ready to operate in competitive environment: KE has applied for ‘non-exclusive’ distribution licence: CEO

TI Pakistan rejects report

Read more stories