AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 3.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
DGKC 41.43 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
EPCL 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
MLCF 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
OGDC 95.78 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.9%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 77.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.64%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 113.84 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.03%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 234.5 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,327 Increased By 176.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 153.3 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

An ‘absolutely clueless’ govt

Fauzia Naqvi Published 16 Feb, 2023 06:48am
Follow us

Interior minister Rana Sanaullah has been quoted by media as saying that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been given the go-ahead to arrest PTI government’s finance minister Shaukat Tarin for “sabotaging” the negotiations between the incumbent government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The question is how Tarin tried to derail the programme. The truth is that Tarin had asked the then finance minister Jhagra of KPK to clearly tell the Fund that the devastating floods had woefully undermined his province’s ability to generate the budget surplus.

My question is: what crime did Tarin commit by asking his party’s (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s) finance minister to move the IMF directly, not through the federal government? In my view, Tarin was left with no other choice but to inform the IMF about the real picture of the situation following the unprecedented floods that had wreaked havoc in KPK and elsewhere. It’s a fact that the then KPK government did not take the federal government into confidence about its letter to the IMF.

The then KPK finance minister had done so because the government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been found to be extremely hostile to Imran Khan ever since it came to power in April last year. The incumbent government seems to have lost its marbles.

Arresting Tarin will be nothing but a crude attempt aimed at stepping up pressure on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan. I’m one hundred percent sure that Imran Khan will still persevere should this clueless beleaguered government decide to arrest Tarin.

Fauzia Naqvi (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF arrest FIA PDM PTI Imran Khan Rana Sanaullah Shaukat Tarin IMF and Pakistan Shukat Tareen arrest

Fauzia Naqvi

Comments

1000 characters

An ‘absolutely clueless’ govt

POL products’ prices jacked up

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

Big taxation measures taken through money bill

PM for giving Discos to provinces

MoC adds 9 projects to PSDP

EAD allowed to sign debt rescheduling deal with Russia

16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

NBP president’s slot: selection process scrapped

Utility getting ready to operate in competitive environment: KE has applied for ‘non-exclusive’ distribution licence: CEO

TI Pakistan rejects report

Read more stories