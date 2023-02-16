AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
Horse, cattle show to be held in Lahore from March 10

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2023 06:08am
Follow us

LAHORE: The National Horse and Cattle Show will be held in Lahore from March 10 to 12 and in this regard the chief secretary of Punjab has assigned the responsibilities to all the relevant departments.

An important meeting presided over by the chief secretary to review the arrangements for the show was held at the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. The Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, administrative secretaries of various departments including local government, finance, livestock, sports, industries, agriculture, and information, Commissioner, CCPO Lahore and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretary said that the Horse and Cattle Show is a reflection of national solidarity and unity, adding that the event decorated with the colours of regional culture would be organized from March 10 to 12. He directed that the best arrangements be made for the Horse and Cattle Show. He said that there should be no traffic problem during the Horse and Cattle Show and PSL matches, and alternative route must be provided before starting any development work.

The Secretary Local Government briefed the meeting that the colours of the culture of all the provinces of Pakistan would be presented in the Horse and Cattle Show and an industrial exhibition would also be organized in addition to various floats and traditional sports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

