Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Engro Corporation 15.02.2023 02.30 Annual Accounts for Meeting in
Limited Wednesday P.M the Year Ended Progress
December 31, 2022
Saudi Pak Leasing 15.02.2023 02.00 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in
Company Limited Wednesday P.M for the Period Ended Progress
December 31, 2022
==========================================================================================
