KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Engro Corporation 15.02.2023 02.30 Annual Accounts for Meeting in Limited Wednesday P.M the Year Ended Progress December 31, 2022 Saudi Pak Leasing 15.02.2023 02.00 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in Company Limited Wednesday P.M for the Period Ended Progress December 31, 2022 ==========================================================================================

