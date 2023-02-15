AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
BAFL 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.84%)
FCCL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HUBC 65.74 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.89%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 28.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.89%)
LOTCHEM 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
MLCF 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.87%)
NETSOL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.27%)
OGDC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.54%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
PPL 77.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.64%)
PRL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.36%)
TRG 108.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.39%)
UNITY 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,115 Increased By 8.3 (0.2%)
BR30 14,699 Increased By 3.5 (0.02%)
KSE100 41,218 Increased By 68.3 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,469 Increased By 53.6 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan says past aerial objects likely Chinese spy balloons

AFP Published 15 Feb, 2023 11:14am
Follow us

TOKYO: A fresh analysis of unidentified aerial objects that flew over Japan’s airspace in recent years “strongly” suggests they were Chinese spy balloons, according to Tokyo’s defence ministry.

“After further analysis of specific balloon-shaped flying objects previously identified in Japanese airspace, including those in November 2019, June 2020 and September 2021, we have concluded that the balloons are strongly presumed to be unmanned reconnaissance balloons flown by China,” the defence ministry said in a statement late Tuesday.

It said it had “strongly demanded China’s government confirm the facts” of the incident and “that such a situation not occur again in the future”.

“Violations of airspace by foreign unmanned reconnaissance balloons and other means are totally unacceptable,” it added.

Japanese media said Wednesday that government officials are now weighing relaxing rules on shooting down aerial objects that violate its airspace.

At the moment, weapons can only be used in case of a clear and present danger, Kyodo news agency reported.

“This case, I think, raises worries for us that may be a huge hole in Japan’s defence,” ruling party security policy chief and former defence minister Itsunori Onodera told a meeting Wednesday.

US military says it recovers key sensors from downed Chinese spy balloon

Japan said last week it was re-analysing a series of incidents involving unidentified aerial objects in light of a Chinese spy balloon shot down by the United States after crossing US territory.

In the wake of the incident, the US military adjusted radar settings to detect smaller objects and discovered three more unidentified craft that President Joe Biden ordered shot down – one over Alaska, another over Canada and the third over Lake Huron off Michigan.

China Japan Chinese spy balloons

Comments

1000 characters

Japan says past aerial objects likely Chinese spy balloons

Rs170bn additional taxes: Do it thru bill, Alvi asks Dar

Intra-day update: rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar

Fitch further downgrades long-term foreign currency IDR to ‘CCC-’

FED on cigarettes doubled

Intermarket Securities eyes acquisition of EFG Hermes Pakistan

Oil falls after industry data points to jump in US crude stocks

Purchases by Discos from net metering consumers: Nepra trashes plan to revise power rates

US State Dept official to arrive on 17th

Raising financing for national security: Finance Division decides to avail direct credit lines

Rs601m for 7 PSDP projects approved by NA body

Read more stories