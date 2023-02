HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares were barely moved at the open of trade Wednesday morning after data showed US inflation eased again last month but was still hotter than forecast, adding to interest rate concerns.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 3.08 points to 21,116.84.

The Shanghai Composite Index was also flat, adding just 0.73 points to 3,294.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange ticked up 0.88 points to 2,189.69.