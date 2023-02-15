Govt working for betterment of ties with global partners: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the government is arduously working for the betterment of relations with all international partners and hoped Pakistan’s ambassadors abroad to present the country’s case proactively in their respective host countries.

Addressing the 42nd Specialized Diplomatic Course for the officers of Foreign Service of Pakistan at Foreign Service Academy here on Tuesday, he said that Pakistan’s foreign policy has been guided by national interests, pragmatism, constructive engagement and amicably managing divergences and maximizing commonalities of interests.

He said that the success of this policy is evident by the recently held Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva where China, the US, the Islamic world, and other countries expressed full support to Pakistan.

Referring to the changes taking place at the international level, Bilawal said that this necessitates a foreign service equipped more with the skills and capacities to comprehend and adapt to the current day geopolitical and geo-economic realities.

He said that it is imperative to adopt new tools and technologies which can act as a force multiplier for shaping and disseminating narratives, identifying opportunities for economic linkages and markets for exports as well as improving services for Pakistanis residing abroad.

The foreign minister said that Pakistani diplomats are expected to be skilled navigators of electronic, print and social media in order to protect, promote and sustain national narratives. He said the diplomats have a great responsibility to enhance Pakistan’s strategic space in the international arena.

He expressed confidence that the Foreign Service Academy will continue to produce outstanding diplomats who will uphold the tradition of excellence in representing Pakistan on the global stage.

