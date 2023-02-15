AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.53%)
Elections in Punjab: Governor, ECP team fail to finalise date

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2023 06:27am
LAHORE: Governor of Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman chaired a consultative meeting with a team of the Election Commission of Pakistan in the light of orders passed by the Lahore High Court at the Governor House on Tuesday.

The meeting concluded with the remarks that matters including some aspects of the consultative role of governor in the Lahore High Court’s decision require clarification and interpretation for which the court will be approached after consultation with legal and constitutional experts.

No date could be finalised for elections of the Punjab Assembly in the meeting, sources said.

Umar Hamid Khan, Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chief Secretary Punjab, Barrister Nabil Awan, Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab, Umar Saeed, Special Secretary to Governor Punjab, Zafar Iqbal, Special Secretary to Election Commission, Muhammad Arshad Khan Director General (Law) Election Commission, Syed Nadeem Haider, Additional Director General Election Commission, Muhammad Nasir Khan, Deputy Director Coordinator Election Commission, Abdul Hameed, Director, Huda Ali Gauhar, Deputy Director, and Dr Usman, Inspector General of Police Punjab attended the consultative meeting.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of investors associated with the international food chain, the governor said that promotion of business is indispensable for the development of the country's economy. He said opening a franchise of a Canadian food chain in Pakistan is a very welcome initiative. He maintained that the confidence of international investors is being restored in Pakistan. He invited the delegation to manufacture all products in Pakistan. The delegation included Nicolas Tang, Joseph Cheng and Mario Bejorquez.

