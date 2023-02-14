AVN 65.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
EPCL 46.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
FFL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
GGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
HUBC 65.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.85%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
MLCF 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
NETSOL 83.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.86%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 78.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.15%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.52%)
TELE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
TPLP 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
TRG 117.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.66%)
UNITY 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,156 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.57%)
BR30 15,023 Decreased By -139.9 (-0.92%)
KSE100 41,496 Decreased By -221.3 (-0.53%)
KSE30 15,561 Decreased By -90.4 (-0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research NPL (Nishat Power Limited) 19.35 Increased By ▲ 2.27%

NPL – surprise earnings

BR Research Published 14 Feb, 2023 09:30am
Follow us

Nishat Power Limited (PSX: NPL) announced the financial performance for 2QFY23 yesterday with earnings growth of 48 percent year-on-year. The growth in profits came as a surprise because the market was expecting a decline in earnings due to weaker demand in power generation and higher costs. While NPL’s revenues fell by 46 percent year-on-year in 2QFY23, the earnings were seen climbing by 48 percent during the quarter.

2QFY23 topline decline for NPL was driven by lower electricity dispatched during the period by around 90 percent. This was due to weaker electricity demand in the country that an also be seen from weaker power generation in the country in 2QFY23 (a decline of about four percent) including a significant drop in furnace oil power generation. Despite a decline in revenues, the IPP’s gross profits improved with gross margins for 2QFY23 climbing to 53 percent versus 22 percent in 2QFY22. Lower expenses particularly due to lower operations and maintenance-related expenditures, finance cost and higher other income supported to bottomline for the quarter.

Overall in 1HFY23, NPL’s earnings grew by 24 percent year-on-year with a topline growth of 39 percent year-on-year. The growth in revenues for six months was primarily due to growth in 1QFY23 sales. Another element of surprise was the announcement of dividend of Rs2 per share in addition to Rs2 per share already paid.

NPL Nishat Power Limited

Comments

1000 characters

NPL – surprise earnings

Inter-bank update: Rupee up 1% against US dollar

Monthly remittances slip below $2bn

Rising panic over blocked imports in crisis-hit Pakistan

IMF, govt look to reach deal

IMF chief says markets have good reasons to be more upbeat on economy

Gas prices hiked

Energy security talks with US next month

IK accuses Bajwa of thwarting Russian oil deal

Court rejects prosecution’s arrest appeal against IK

‘Viable’ energy sector: PD fails to prepare plan

Read more stories