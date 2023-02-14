AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
SECP asks people to avoid unauthorised lending apps

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2023 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has warned the public about falling prey to unauthorised lending apps, namely “MoneyBox” and “MoneyClub.”

The SECP has observed that the apps are using the names of licenced Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) to gain public confidence in offering lending services without any regulatory approval.

The SECP has not granted any permission to its licenced NBFCs, Qist Bazaar (Pvt) Limited and QistPay BNPL (Private) Limited, to launch the apps namely “MoneyBox” and “MoneyClub,” respectively. This unauthorised activity poses a serious threat to the public, as these apps have been operating without regulatory approval.

The SECP maintains a publicly available list of licenced NBFCs and digital lending apps that have the SECP’s permission to offer lending services.

