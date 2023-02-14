KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 240,173 tonnes of cargo comprising 123,488 tonnes of import cargo and 116,685 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 Hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 123,488 comprised of 77,572 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 16,935 tonnes of Canola, 3,646 tonnes of Chickpeas, 3,578 tonnes of Wheat & 21,757 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 116,685 tonnes comprised of 88,326 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 210 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 24,149 tonnes of Clinkers & 4,000 Tons of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 8423 containers comprising of 2744 containers import and 5679 containers export were handled on Monday. The break-up of imported containers shows 859 of 20’s and 926 of 40’s loaded while 11 of 20’s and 11 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1312 of 20’s and 1236 of 40’s loaded containers while 269 of 20’s and 819 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

More or less, 11 ships namely Msc Michigan VII, Odelmar, Cma Cgm Fidelio, Northern Guard, Wadi Bani Khalid, Olympia, Cypress, Europa Bay, M.T.Shalamar, SG Pegasus and Osaka have berthed at Karachi Port.

About 07 ships namel, Royal O, Msc Michigan VII, Ifestos, Cma Cgm Fidelio, Gc Beryl, Wadi Bani Khalid and Xin Chang Shu have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PAQ berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Chemicals carrier ‘Coral Actinia’ and container vessel ‘MSC Makalu III’ left the port on Monday morning.

Cargo throughput of 68,691 tonnes comprising 40,648 tonnes imports cargo and 28,043 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 1,551 Containers (36 TEUs Imports and 1,515 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, MSC Ines and Maran Gas Asclepius carrying Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday, 13thFebruary-2023, and another Container ship ‘Maersk Brooklyn’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, & three more ships, MSC Lisbon, MSC Aria and Santa Rosa are due to arrive on Tuesday, 14th February-2023.

