OMAP demands govt to solve issue of opening LCs

LAHORE: Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) on Monday demanded that government should solve the issue of opening of Letter of Credit faced by oil marketing companies in order to ensure smooth supply to the consumers.

While addressing a press conference, Chairman OMAP, Tariq Wazir Ali demanded that government should resolve the issues raised by small OMC’s which include difference of dollar price and LCs should be resolved on a priority basis. He also said OMCs despite all the issues are providing oil supply throughout the country without any issue.

On this occasion, he has announced to establish a helpline for smooth supply of petroleum products in the country. He went on to say that the association has also established vigilance committees to take action on the complaints at the district level. The public is requested to identify issues related to the supply and quality of petroleum products.

Tariq Wazir Ali said that OMAP members took emergency steps to end the recent fuel shortage and enhanced their supply by 10 percent as per promise by the government. We already predicted that this shortage will end in two-three days because the shortage was artificially made by hoarders, he said adding that the media should support us in convincing people in order to stop panic buying.

