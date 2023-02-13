AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.43%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.53%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.34%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
HUBC 65.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.48%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.76%)
MLCF 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
NETSOL 83.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.18%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 79.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
PRL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 47.42 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (8.02%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
TPLP 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
UNITY 14.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 15,163 Increased By 61.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,717 Decreased By -24.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,651 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN Security Council meets on aid to quake-hit Syria

AFP Published 13 Feb, 2023 10:40pm
Follow us

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council meets behind closed doors Monday to address ways to boost humanitarian assistance to Syria following the devastating recent earthquake, amid growing calls to open new border crossings to deliver aid.

The meeting requested by Switzerland and Brazil -- the United Nations co-leaders on the Syria humanitarian file -- will feature a presentation to council members by UN humanitarian affairs chief Martin Griffiths, who this weekend visited Turkey and Syria where anger over the pace of aid has swelled.

But even before the session, his message was clear.

"We have so far failed the people in north-west Syria," Griffiths said Sunday on Twitter.

"They rightly feel abandoned," he said, adding that it was the international community's obligation "to correct this failure as fast as we can."

Turkiye-Syria quake toll rises above 35,000

The 7.8-magnitude quake that struck Syria and Turkey on February 5 has so far killed more than 35,000 people and left communities in both countries desperate for emergency help.

Before the earthquake struck, almost all of the crucial humanitarian aid for the more than four million people living in rebel-controlled areas of northwestern Syria was being delivered from Turkey through the Bab al-Hawa crossing.

This is thanks to a cross-border mechanism created in 2014 by a UN resolution, contested by Damascus but also by Moscow, a permanent Security Council member with veto power, which has sought in recent years to reduce the number of crossings from four to one.

Aid delivery through Bab al-Hawa was interrupted by the quake but has since resumed, and calls to open other crossings are multiplying.

"People in the affected areas are counting on us," Washington's UN ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Sunday in a statement.

"We must vote immediately on a resolution to heed the UN's call for authorization of additional border crossings for the delivery of humanitarian assistance."

Malta's UN ambassador Vanessa Frazier, who chairs the 15-member Security Council this month, said members have yet to begin formal discussions on a resolution, "but I'm sure that we will."

"We are doing our job," she said, when asked about criticism that the council was acting too slowly.

"There's no point in meeting for us without the information" coming from experts on the ground, Frazier added.

UN UN Security Council Turkey earthquake Syria earthquake

Comments

1000 characters

UN Security Council meets on aid to quake-hit Syria

IMF, Pakistan to resume talks on unlocking bailout funds, official says

KSE-100 inches down in range-bound session

Rupee registers marginal dip against US dollar

January foreign remittances at 31-month low, clock in at $1.9bn

Virgin Atlantic suspends services to Pakistan in ‘review of entire network’

Indus Motor after-tax income plunges 72% in Q2 FY23

FIA books Shaukat Tarin under PECA Act over leaked audio

Pink Bus Service to be launched in Hyderabad on February 18: Sharjeel

Zia Mohyeddin passes away in Karachi

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Read more stories