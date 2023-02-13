AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.43%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.53%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.34%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
HUBC 65.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.48%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.76%)
MLCF 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
NETSOL 83.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.18%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 79.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
PRL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 47.42 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (8.02%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
TPLP 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
UNITY 14.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 15,163 Increased By 61.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,717 Decreased By -24.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,651 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble continues slide against US dollar

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2023 07:20pm
Follow us

The Russian rouble slipped to a nine-month low against the US dollar on Monday, continuing a downward slide despite huge currency interventions by the Russian government.

At 1215 GMT the rouble was down 0.4% against the dollar at 73.66, its weakest reading since April 2022. The currency had also lost 0.2% against the euro to trade at 78.59 and had weakened by 0.3% against the Chinese yuan to 10.78.

The Russian government has been selling 8.9 billion roubles ($121.83 million) of foreign currency per day to plug a budget deficit that has soared because of lower oil and gas revenues.

Russia’s central bank on Friday held interest rates at 7.5%, but signalled it was preparing to raise rates in the coming months and expressed concern over the government’s widening gap between its spending commitments and incoming tax revenue.

At the end of last week the rouble slid through 73 against the dollar for the first time since last April, with analysts expecting the currency to remain under pressure until exporters begin converting foreign currency earnings into roubles to pay local tax liabilities at the end of the month.

The government’s surprise plans for a “voluntary” windfall tax on businesses and a 500,000 barrel per day cut in oil production from March have highlighted the pressures facing the Russian economy, analysts said.

“The rouble remains hostage to geopolitical risks, ‘voluntary’ contributions and also uncertainty over Russia’s budget deficit - an increase of which may explain the fall in the rouble against the dollar and Chinese yuan to new lows this year,” analysts at BCS Express wrote on Monday.

Expectations for weaker energy revenue were also weighing on the Russian currency after the central bank cut its Urals oil price forecast on Friday. The bank dropped its projected average price for the rest of the year to $55 a barrel, down from its previous forecast of $70.

Russian stock markets were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index eased by 0.2% to 970.5 points while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was up 0.2% at 2,267 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble continues slide against US dollar

KSE-100 inches down in range-bound session

Rupee registers marginal dip against US dollar

January foreign remittances at 31-month low, clock in at $1.9bn

Indus Motor after-tax income plunges 72% in Q2 FY23

Turkiye-Syria quake toll rises above 35,000

FIA books Shaukat Tarin under PECA Act over leaked audio

Zia Mohyeddin passes away in Karachi

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Miracle rescues a week after Turkiye-Syria quake

Turkiye-Syria quake affectees: PM takes steps to maximise assistance

Read more stories