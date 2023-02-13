AVN 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
Australian shares extend fall on rate-hike jitters; Star Entertainment plunges

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2023 10:07am
Australian shares fell on Monday, as investors remained wary of calls from central bank officials that monetary policies need to remain tight for some time, while Star Entertainment slumped on estimate of a A$1.1 billion hit from a possible tax change.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.3% at 7,409.8, as of 2345 GMT, after closing 0.8% lower on Friday. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.73% and S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.27%.

US data showing more than half a million employment gains in January and latest comment by Minneapolis Fed President on the same fuelled worries about how much higher interest rates may need to climb to contain soaring inflation.

Futures now price the Fed’s target rate to peak at 5.153% in July and stay above 5% from May to November, with only a slight decline to 4.862% in December.

Last week, the Australian central bank raised its forecast for core inflation and warned of further increases in interest rates.

Technology stocks fell in line with their overseas peers and were last down 0.7%, while miners sipped 0.4%, with sector giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto down 0.4% each.

Australian shares post worst day in over one month as miners, financials weigh

Financials shed 0.2%, with the so-called “big four” banks trading in negative territory. Gold stocks shed 0.7% even after bullion prices closed higher on Friday.

Sector major Newcrest Mining fell 0.3%. Bucking the trend, energy stocks gained 1.7% after oil prices rose more than 2% on Friday. Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy Group and Santos climbed 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Star Entertainment led the fall on the benchmark, shedding about 16% after the casino operator forecast a non-cash impairment charge of up to A$1.6 billion in the first half of 2023 if a proposed hike in the casino duty rate in New South Wales was implemented.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% to 12,082.

