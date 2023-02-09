AVN 68.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.21%)
BAFL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
BOP 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.72%)
DFML 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.86%)
DGKC 42.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.39%)
EPCL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.69%)
FFL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.68%)
FLYNG 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.22%)
GGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HUBC 67.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.81%)
KAPCO 28.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.32%)
LOTCHEM 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.6%)
MLCF 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (5.03%)
NETSOL 87.55 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.27%)
OGDC 101.91 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.41%)
PAEL 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.05%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.65%)
PPL 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PRL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.02%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.2%)
SNGP 44.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.53%)
TELE 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.79%)
TPLP 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
TRG 124.33 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.26%)
UNITY 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
BR100 4,242 Increased By 61.2 (1.46%)
BR30 15,491 Increased By 221.1 (1.45%)
KSE100 42,294 Increased By 571 (1.37%)
KSE30 15,941 Increased By 194.6 (1.24%)
Australian shares post worst day in over one month as miners, financials weigh

Published February 9, 2023 Updated February 9, 2023 12:04pm
Australian shares on Thursday marked their worst session in more than a month, weighed down by broad-based losses among heavyweights miners and financials, while AGL Energy slumped on lacklustre half-yearly results. The S&P/ASX 200 ended 0.5% lower at 7,490.30 points, its lowest levels since Feb 1.

The benchmark closed 0.3% higher on Wednesday. “I think investors are being cautiously optimistic at the moment,” said Glenn Yin, head of research and analysis at AETOS Capital Group.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) earlier this week reiterated that further interest rate hikes were needed to control inflation, a more hawkish policy tilt than many had expected.

Yin, however, believes Australia lags its global peers in central bank policies but could possibly miss a recession.

“In terms of RBA policies, inflation is the real enemy,” said Yin. Furthermore, US Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said more interest rate hikes are expected to cool inflation, hammering risk sentiment worldwide.

Investors would also be closely looking forward to the US initial jobless claims data due later in the day.

Australian shares end higher on mining boost, ‘dovish’ Powell comments

“The jobless claims data will be closely watched by investors globally. Any decline may suggest further strength in the labour market and may persuade the Fed to switch on the hawks,” Yin said. Local miners dipped 0.5%.

Sector heavyweight Rio Tinto fell 0.3%, while Fortescue Metals Group jumped 0.2%.

Energy stocks retreated 0.4%, snapping four straight sessions of gains.

AGL Energy, the country’s biggest power producer, tumbled as much as 12.1% - the most in 15 years - after the company posted its second-biggest six-month net loss and cut annual profit outlook.

Santos shares were steady after the energy company said gas production from its John Brookes platform in Western Australia has resumed, following a two-month-long outage.

Financials fell 0.3%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank declined 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 closed 0.8% lower at 12,118.67, posting their worst intraday session since Dec. 20.

Australian shares

