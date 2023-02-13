DC inspects facilities at transport terminal

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar paid surprise visits to the City Transport Terminal and the General Bus Stand and checked the cleanliness situation of the both passenger bus stands.

He also reviewed the availability of quality and price lists of essential items at hotels, shops and stalls. He checked the lighting and decoration of the passenger waiting area at the General Bus Stand and ordered to further improve the facilities provided to the passengers. He also observed the standard of cleanliness of the public toilets while checking the functionality of the new swings installed in the General Bus Stand.

He said that comfortable travel facilities should be ensured for the passengers, while action should be taken against the drivers of overcharging or overloading vehicles.

Earlier, a meeting of Additional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners’ was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar. He informed the district officers about the government’s vision and said that he would visits to tehsil level very soon. He said that a high example of public service should be set in the tehsils.

He said that sanitation should be the first priority. He urged responsible implementation of the price control mechanism and said that with daily inspection of flour sale/trucking points and kept the administrative affairs vigilant. He urged to ensure high discipline in the offices and targets were also assigned to Additional Deputy Commissioners.

