AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 2.3 (0.05%)
BR30 15,121 Increased By 19.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,726 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,658 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

FG Polo wins Punjab tournament

Muhammad Saleem Published 13 Feb, 2023 07:37am
Follow us

LAHORE: FG Polo team won the historic trophy of the Century 99 Punjab Cup Polo Tournament 2023; after defeating Newage Cables/Master Paints by 6-4 in the main final here at the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

Directors of Century Ventures Private Limited, Ayaz Lakhani, Kamran Afsil, Wasim Mazhar, Nazia Wasim, President of Lahore Polo Club Umar Sadiq, Secretary of Pakistan Polo Association (PPA) Lt Col Ayaz, former President of Lahore Polo Club Syed Shahid Ali and a large number of people from all walks of life were present on the occasion to witness and enjoy the enthralling final.

At the concluding ceremony, the chief guests distributed prizes among the winners while President Lahore Polo Club Umar Sadiq thanked sponsors Century Ventures for sponsoring the historic polo event.

Raul Laplacette emerged as hero of the main final from Team FG Polo as he played outstanding polo and exhibited excellent mallet and pony work that helped him contribute with four fantabulous goals. Ramiro Zavaleta also played well and pumped in the remaining two goals. Simon Prada thrashed in three goals and Juan Cruz Greguol converted one for Newage Cables/Master Paints.

FG Polo opened their account through field goal by hero of the day Raul Laplacette to take a 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Newage/Master Paints made a good comeback by firing in a field goal to equalize the score at 1-1. FG Polo then changed their game plan and started playing aggressive polo. It worked well as they succeeded in banging in back-to-back goals to earn a healthy 3-1 lead by the end of the first chukker.

FG Polo maintained their supremacy in the second chukker as well as they banged in a beautiful brace to further enhance their lead to 5-1. The third chukker saw both the sides scoring one goal each; with FG Polo still enjoying a 6-2 lead. The fourth and last chukker was though fully dominated by Newage/Master Paints as they scored two back-to-back goals yet they lost the final by 4-6. The best playing polo pony Depputiva owned by Abbas Mukhtar and played by Raul Laplacette. The most valuable player of the final award was also earned by Raul Laplacette.

Before the main final, the subsidiary final was contested between Master Paints and Remounts and after a good competition, Master Paints won the encounter by 7-5. Manuel Crespo did the magic with mallet and polo pony and smashed in all the seven goals for Master Paints. Jota Chavanne hammered a hat-trick of goals for Remounts while Naeem slammed in two goals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore Polo Club FG Polo Century 99 Punjab Cup Polo Tournament 2023

Comments

1000 characters

FG Polo wins Punjab tournament

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Presidential directives: FBR to give explanation to FTO

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

IK steps up attacks on Bajwa

Bajwa was ‘super king during my tenure’: IK

IMF deal: FIA given go-ahead to arrest Tarin: Rana

Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today

Spectrum availability not being fully utilised by CMOs

Read more stories