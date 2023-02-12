AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Wu shocks Fritz to become first Chinese ATP

AFP Published 12 Feb, 2023 09:39am
LOS ANGELES: Wu Yibing stunned top-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 6-4 at the Dallas Open on Saturday to become the first Chinese man to reach an ATP final in the Open Era.

The 23-year-old followed up victories over third-seeded Denis Shapovalov and eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino, and was already just the second Chinese man to reach a tour-level semi-final in the Open Era, joining Pan Bing who made the last four in Seoul in 1995.

Wu said that kind of history wasn’t on his mind against Fritz, nor was he even thinking ahead to a victory that lined up a title clash with fifth-seeded American John Isner.

“When I played today I wasn’t thinking about any score or winning. I just tried to perform my best,” he said in his on-court interview after closing out the match with two of his 34 winners.

After Fritz managed to pull out a first set that lasted 58 minutes, Wu had to fight off five break points in the fourth game, and was down 0-30 in the 10th game.

He managed to hold serve, break Fritz and hold again to pocket the set, and made a break in the fifth game of the third set stand up for his first career win over a top-10 player.

Indian trailblazer Mirza bows out of Grand Slam tennis

Wu, who reached a career-high 97 in the world rankings on Monday, is poised to become the highest-ranked Chinese player in the history of the world rankings, passing Zhang Zhizhen, who currently sits at 91st.

On Sunday he’ll face an experienced opponent in Isner, who advanced to his 31st ATP final with a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) victory over fellow American J.J. Wolf.

Isner’s big serve helped him overcome an otherwise sluggish performance.

“I saved a lot of break points with unreturnable serves. Without that I would have been dusted off the court 6-3, 6-4,” Isner said.

Denis Shapovalov Wu Yibing ATP final Zhang Zhizhen

