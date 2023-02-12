AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
Iran celebrates 44th anniversary of Islamic revolution

AFP Published 12 Feb, 2023 03:56am
TEHRAN: Tens of thousands of Iranians rallied Saturday in Tehran and other major cities to mark the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, as their president said months-long protests had been defeated.

For the past two years, the 1979 overthrow of the Western-backed shah was commemorated mainly by Iranians who drove around cities in their cars or on motorcycles due to Covid restrictions.

But this year, waving flags, they took to the streets of Tehran on foot and converged on Azadi (Freedom) Square, one of the capital’s most prominent landmarks, despite chilly temperatures.

They chanted “Down with the US”, “Down with Israel”, “Down with the UK” and “Down with the traitor Al Saud”, in reference to Saudi Arabia, an AFP journalist said.

