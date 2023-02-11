Punjab: LHC orders ECP to hold elections within 90 days

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in the province within 90 days.

The court passed this order in reserved verdict on the petitions seeking an order for the Punjab governor to announce a date for elections in the province and asked the electoral body to hold the polls within the constitutional limit.

The court directed the ECP to immediately announce the date of the general elections of the Punjab Assembly after consultation with the governor, being the constitutional head of the province, to ensure that the elections were held not later than 90 days as per the mandate of the Constitution.

The court said that the governor is clearly bound under Article 105(3)(a) to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of the dissolution of the assembly, for the holding of the general elections.

LHC directs ECP to hold elections in KP, Punjab within 90 days

The court observed that none of the parties took the stance against article 224(2) of the Constitution that general election is required to be held within 90 days.

The court explained that Article 218(3) of the Constitution provides, “It shall be the duty of the Election Commission to organise and conduct the election and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law, and that corrupt practices are guarded against.”

The court also referred to the Article 220 which says, “it shall be the duty of all executive authorities in the federation and in the provinces to assist the commissioner and the election commission in the discharge of his or their functions.”

The court observed that the superior courts have also held that the ECP is the apex, independent and neutral constitutional authority to hold, organize and conduct elections in the country.

The court ruled that the ECP was bound to carry out the elections within 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly and asked it to issue election schedule.

Earlier, Punjab Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Chief Secretary Punjab appeared before the court during today’s hearing.

The IGP told the court that he was not aware of the case background however we will implement whatever decision of the ECP would take in this regard. The court at this said, “It was looking forward such an assurance from the police chief”.

The CS also reiterated the stance of the IG and he would follow the ECP directions and the court’s order.

The counsel representing the ECP said that the only issue before the court was who would give the date for the polls. He said the lawyers were citing the provision of law allowing the ECP and President to give a date for the elections.

He however objected to that stance, saying the ECP and the president were not parties in the case.

“The court cannot issue orders to those who are not made a party in the case,”, he added.

The counsel of PTI, however, said that they made the Election Commission a party to the case by amending the petition. At this, the counsel of the ECP said, the president was yet to be made a party to the case.

The counsel also told the court that the commission was not a party in giving a date for the elections.

He also asked the LHC which provision of the law states that the ECP is liable to give a date for a general election.

The reminded the court’s observations, “The court do not want to issue a verdict which cannot be implemented”.

The ECP counsel said that implementing Article 220 was not the electoral body’s job.

He also told the court the electoral body was facing various impediments in holding the elections, including funds. He said that the ECP required complete support from the federal government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023