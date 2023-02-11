‘AMAN-23’ begins

KARACHI: A remarkable and vibrant Flags Hoisting Ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi, to formally commence the proceedings of 8th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23.

A large number of senior military representatives from participating countries, observers, diplomats and Pakistan Navy officials attended the ceremony. The opening of the Exercise was marked with simultaneous hoisting of flags of all the participating nations of AMAN-23.

The message of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was read during the ceremony. In his message, the Naval Chief warmly welcomed the participants of Exercise AMAN-23. The Admiral underscored that the AMAN Exercise is a regular feature that involves regional and extra-regional navies to create a secure and favourable maritime environment for smooth and unhindered maritime activities in the region.

The Naval Chief underlined that Pakistan Navy has been a forerunner in its quest for promoting collaborative maritime security in the region besides generating the camaraderie as highlighted under the Exercise motto “Together for Peace”. The Admiral emphasized that this bond will continue to grow and bring us even closer to the cherished goals of realizing regional peace and shared prosperity.

Navy to host contingents from 50 nations for maritime exercise

Speaking on the occasion, Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami warmly welcomed all the participants and thanked them for their wholehearted participation in the Exercise. He sought their cooperation in achieving the Exercise objectives and hoped that the Exercise would prove mutually rewarding for all. He also acknowledged the flags of participating countries from across the globe fluttering together as an embodiment of the Exercise motto, ‘Together for Peace’.

He said Pakistan Navy is fully ready to its mission to safeguard the maritime interests and coastal lines. While talking to media during the inauguration ceremony, he said most of the CPEC is based on land but it’s terminus towards south is ocean in the form of Gwadar Port. The first phase of Gwadar Port is complete and trade ships are working. However, more development is under process for more trade and economic activities.

Talking about the successful inauguration of 8th AMAN Exercise, he said it was started in 2007 and at that time 28 countries participated where as today 50 countries participated in this international AMAN Exercise.

He said these exercises are important because they tell the world that Pakistan is a responsible maritime nation and Pakistan has the desire and ability to keep our seas safe. And stay calm. Therefore, we want this sea to become a source of trade, prosperity and development for the nations.

50 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Lebanon, France, Indonesian, Azerbaijan etc are participating in these exercises, which will continue until February 14.

Naval official Ramzan, who came from Azerbaijan at the opening ceremony, said: “He likes Pakistan very much and is hopeful that these naval exercises will bring Azerbaijan and Pakistan closer.”

Lebanese naval officer Captain Commodore said that this is his first visit to Pakistan, but military cooperation with Pakistan is already under way.

He said: “This weather is proving to be very helpful for these war exercises.”

The peace exercises held this year have been divided into Harbor and Sea phase.

AMAN-23, the 8th Exercise of the AMAN series is being held from 10-14 February 2023. The exercise is one of the major events of Pakistan Navy held biennially to signify the commitment towards making seas safer for positive human activities while inviting regional and extra-regional navies. This year the AMAN Exercise is being attended by more than 50 countries with their ships, aircraft, Special Operation Forces and a large number of observers.

