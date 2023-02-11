Turkiye earthquake: PM vows all-out help

LAHORE: Expressing solidarity with the people and the government of Turkiye, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that Pakistan would extend every possible support to Turkiye in the wake of catastrophic earthquake that killed and injured thousands of people.

“The people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their brethren in distress and would do everything to help them rebuild their lives,” the premier said while talking to media at the Lahore Airport on the eve of dispatching relief goods to Turkiye.

Sharing grief and sorrow over the rising death toll and destruction of infrastructure in Turkiye and Syria after the earthquake, Shehbaz said an air bridge has been established for the robust delivery of relief items to Turkiye. “After the devastating earthquake, an immediate connection was made to Turkish President and all out support to the people of Turkiye in this critical situation was assured,” he said. “We have decided to turn the ongoing rescue and relief efforts for Turkiye into a nationwide support campaign.”

The PM, while recalling the heartiest support of Turkiye to Pakistan after the 2005 earthquake and 2010 flash floods, said that one more PAF plane loaded with relief goods will take off after a while. He disclosed that National Logistic Corporation (NLC) trucks laden with one hundred ton relief goods including blankets, winterized tents will be dispatched to Turkiye via Iran today. He added that the wife of President Erdogan had donated her precious necklace to help the people of Pakistan who lost their homes and livelihood after the 2005 earthquake.

The Prime Minister also said that the federal government established a fund of ten billion rupees for earthquake victims. As many as 13 centres have been established for collection of donations and all the chief ministers were requested to establish centres at district level for the adequate collection of relief items for the earthquake affectees in Turkiye and Syria. He urged the people to donate generously to the Prime Minister’s relief fund.

Shehbaz paid gratitude to the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Sindh for dispatching Rescue 1122 teams and blankets to Turkiye.

Earlier, the PM was informed that the NDMA was coordinating and rushing relief goods from various cities of Pakistan to the quake-affected areas. A PIA 777 aircraft earlier in the day carried relief goods to Turkiye from Lahore, while 30 tonnes would be airlifted from Islamabad today. Another batch of 40 tonnes relief goods will be sent from Lahore on Saturday (today).

The Turkish Consul General Emir Ozbay appreciated the expression of solidarity of the people and the government of Pakistan and said the two countries were tied together with strong bonds.

