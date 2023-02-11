‘Islamabad United, Multan Sultans may lift HBL-PSL-8 Trophy’

LAHORE: Expressing optimism for showing their best in the upcoming edition of HBL-PSL, Islamabad United Head Coach Azhar Mahmood said, though all teams look very good on paper, Islamabad and Multan have the chance in the mega event.

“We have won the title twice and are eager to win the third. During retention and player draft, we focused on what brand of cricket we want to play and devised a formula accordingly,” Azhar said, adding: “Our formula is to fill our top-order with foreign players, and this time we have tried to add more depth to it by keeping in mind who is available at what juncture of the tournament.”

In an interview, Azhar said, “When we will jot down our line-up, we will have players who can bat till number 10, which perfectly suits our brand of cricket. After the top three in batting, we have Azam Khan, one of the finest hitters, and Asif Ali, and we have brought in Sohaib Maqsood, who can replace any of these cricketers if they are injured or are unable to perform. In the absence of Alex Hales, we will be able to utilise Hasan Nawaz, a young exciting player who has had good domestic tournaments.”

To a query, Azhar said, “Everyone in my team is a match winner. These players have the ability and skill and they have what it takes to win us matches; now it is upon me to get the match winning efforts from them. I have to make sure that they have the perfect environment in which they can thrive.”

According to him, execution of plans and decision-making under pressure key in the T20 format. “My method and philosophy is to play attacking cricket whether you are batting or bowling and there is a great emphasis on fielding,” he said, adding: “I am a big believer in data. It can backfire sometimes, but selecting your side through it provides you an extra advantage. It provides you a complete picture regarding the conditions and how certain players can come into play. Data also helps you in the match-ups and in formulating a playing-XI after having a closer look at the opposition, the conditions and the ground dimensions.”

To another question, Azhar said, “It is very important that many things go in your favour to win a tournament of this nature – when you gain momentum and how you manage injuries. This is the best team in terms of selection. By having a look at the squad, you can see the depth and see how there are replacements available. We have tried to cover all the bases, but at the end of the day, it boils down to your execution on the day of the match.”

