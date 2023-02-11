AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab CM inaugurates ‘Food Expo-2023’

Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2023 07:46am
Follow us

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated Food Expo-2023 organized by Punjab Food Authority at Expo Center on Friday.

He inspected the stalls including that of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and expressed keen interest in items put on display. The DG PFA briefed about the arrangements.

The CM noted that the Punjab Food Authority has organized the food expo in the best way to promote local and international food businesses.

He invited the people to visit the expo to enjoy amusement opportunities as 77 stalls have been set up for the public. He placed great importance on raising awareness about the quality of food and commended the PFA’s initiative in this regard.

Heads of domestic and foreign companies will attend the food conference while a mushaira, musical concert and puppet show for children would also be held.

Ambassador of Korea Suh Sangpyo, Minister for C&W and Food Bilal Afzal, Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, CEO of Lahore Qalandar Atif Rana, industrialist Sheikh Irfan Iqbal, secretary food, CCPO Lahore, commissioner & deputy commissioner Lahore and others were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Food Authority Expo Center Lahore Mohsin Naqvi Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Food Expo 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab CM inaugurates ‘Food Expo-2023’

Gas tariffs to be raised for consumers of SNGPL, SSGC

IMF grudgingly agrees to 45pc power subsidy slash

Pakistan’s external position under significant stress: Moody’s

Increase in price of Paracetamol okayed

DAP fertilizer price once again crosses Rs10,000 level

PM not satisfied with NEECA’s performance

Punjab: LHC orders ECP to hold elections within 90 days

‘AMAN-23’ begins

Unregistered Tier-1 retailers asked to integrate with POS

Govt’s ‘attached bodies’: Finance Div seeks prior vetting of rules

Read more stories