Islamic Republic of Iran 44th Anniversary of the Islamic Revolution: Message from Hassan Nourian Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi

TEXT: At the outset I would like to congratulate the 44th anniversary of victory of Islamic Revolution of Iran & 75th anniversary of Pakistan and Iran’s diplomatic relations to Iranian nation and those people of Pakistan who are the fans of the principles of this Islamic Revolution.

The victory of the Islamic revolution in Iran in the year 1979 resulted in formation of a system based on the true teachings of Islam whose principals were laid by legitimacy and democracy.

The major ideals of this historical revolution were:

• Termination of the domination of the strangers on the country,

• Independence and self reliance,

• Dismissing the colonial and the imperial rulers to implement social justice,

And as a result after passing 44 years, we are witnessing that by the grace of Almighty God and wisdom leadership of revolution most of these ideals have been fulfilled.

You are well aware the by disconnection of the colonial superpowers to reach the enormous resources of energy and oil in Iran, during the last four decades, I.R.Iran was under violent maximum pressures such as 8 years imposed war, the hardest possible economical sanctions and embargos, and many other formulas to stop Iran's march towards progress and independence.

We can proudly say that in spite of the all negative efforts of the enemies to make obstacles and stop Iran from achieving the peaceful nuclear energy, the knowledge of uranium enrichment became indigenously available by the efforts of our young scientists and many other scientific achievements.

As our supreme leader explicitly stated, Iran’s stand in this dispute bases upon the general principles of respect for its inalienable & irreversible right for peaceful nuclear energy and its march toward progress and prosperity.

In Iran, after recent presidential election and formation of the government by President Syed Ebrahim Raeisi, the priority of the foreign policy is the deepening and cement of relations with all countries, particularly with neighbouring and Asian countries including Pakistan which is considers as our relative , brotherly & neighbouring country.

Concerning the Pak – Iran relationship, which are the two major countries in Asia, we can say that their crucial role at the regional and international level cannot be denied by no means.

Iran and Pakistan are the first countries to recognize each other’s sovereignty and they are bound with old and traditional cultural values, spirituality and religion and have around 1000-kilometer common borders.

Both of the countries are enjoying a continued political and diplomatic relationship and have always supported each other at difficult conditions.

Consolidation and development in the bilateral relations in the fields of regional and international level is always emphasized by the leaders and top officials of both Countries and we believe that we will witness substantial progress in mutual cooperation in all aspects.

We profoundly believe that the mutual visits and the exchange of the political & economical delegations between the two parties, will lead us to more economic connections.

Increasing of our recognition to each other capabilities will definitely enhance more exports, Imports, Investments and exchange of technology at a highest possible level.

I would like to express once again the intention of the I.R. of Iran in expansion and development of its relations with Pakistan and I have the honour to declare that the doors of Iranian consulate in Karachi are always open to receive the economic and trade activists and all politicians for receiving their ideas to reach our mutual goals.

