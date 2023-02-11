KE files generation tariff petition

Karachi: K-Electric (KE) has filed tariff petition for its power generation plants with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for the period commencing from July 01, 2023, till their remaining licensed useful lives.

The petition has been admitted by the Regulatory Authority for KE’s generation segment comprises of six thermal-based power plants.

Through this petition, KE has proposed a tariff for remaining life of generation plants with structure in line with IPPs where expenditures are allowed through fixed and variable O&M. This will help to have visibility and align the tariff structure with CTBCM requirement and industry practice.

Currently, the Regulator has issued a notice for stakeholders’ comments on KE’s generation tariff petition, and it is expected to conduct a hearing after which the regulator will issue its determination.

Since Privatization, KE claimed to have invested over PKR 400 billion across its value chain including PKR 203.9 billion in generation segment.

With the help of targeted investments, KE was able to greatly improve reliability, availability, and capacity of its generation fleet. As a result, KE claims its generation fleet efficiency has increased from 30% in 2005 to nearly 44%.

Since FY 2016, KE’s generation fleet reliability has increased from 96% to 99.5%, whereas fleet availability has increased from 81% to 91%, generation capacity increased from 1,875 MW to 2,817 MW including addition of 900 MW BQPS-III.

