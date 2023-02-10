AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global LNG: Asia spot prices fall further on tepid demand, high inventory

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 06:44pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices slipped over the past week amid high inventory levels and as a mild weather outlook dampened demand.

The average LNG price for March delivery into northeast Asia was $17 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down $1.50, or 8.1%, from the previous week, industry sources estimated.

The average price for April delivery is estimated at $16.50 per mmBtu.

“Prices in Asia have continued to be bearish this week amid a milder weather outlook in Northeast Asia next week and LNG stocks which remain at healthy levels for the time of year,” said Ryhana Rasidi, an analyst at data and analytics firm Kpler.

“Nonetheless, we are at least still seeing Asian prices maintaining a slight premium to Europe, which is a change from the significant discounts we’ve seen throughout most of last year.”

Asian spot LNG prices are typically at a premium to European natural gas prices, but traded at a discount for most of last year. After hitting a record high last August, they began sliding in late December and have shed nearly 40% so far this year, and are currently at the lowest levels since August 2021.

The fall in prices has encouraged some buying interest, with Thailand’s PTT, Bangladesh’s RPGCL and China’s CNOOC seeking cargoes this week.

Global LNG: Asian spot prices ease to over one-year low amid ample inventory levels

In top importer Japan, while cooler weather has been forecast for mid-February with below seasonal temperatures seen in Tokyo, gas inventory levels remain healthy, said Tobias Davis, head of LNG Asia at brokerage Tullett Prebon.

“Therefore, there is a distinct lack of any expectation for fresh incremental LNG import demand,” he said.

In Europe, S&P Global Commodity Insights assessed its daily Northwest Europe LNG Marker (NWM) price benchmark for cargoes delivered in March on an ex-ship (DES) basis at $15.209/mmBtu on Feb. 9, a discount of $1.475/mmBtu to the March gas price at the Dutch gas TTF hub.

With reduced industrial gas demand and weather forecasts indicating above-average temperatures for February and March, Europe could be starting the injection season in April with stocks that could be similar to 2020 levels, if not a little higher, said Samuel Good, head of LNG pricing at commodity pricing agency Argus.

“This would contrast sharply with last year, when much lower end-winter stocks supported gas injection demand through the summer,” he said.

German gas storage operators group INES on Thursday said there was no chance of a shortage this winter, citing lower demand and sufficient supply after inventories were filled to the brim.

Still, as Russia’s piped gas volumes to Europe this year are set to be lower than 2022, Europe will “still need to pull in a lot of LNG across the summer as a whole… So competition should continue,” said ICIS LNG analyst Alex Froley.

Meanwhile, LNG freight rates saw a slight decline this week, said Eleni Balomenou, analyst at Spark Commodities, with Spark’s Atlantic rates at $54,500/day on Friday, and the Pacific rate at $66,250/day.

LNG LNG export Global LNG

Comments

1000 characters

Global LNG: Asia spot prices fall further on tepid demand, high inventory

IMF stresses on 'timely, decisive' implementation of policies as virtual discussions to continue

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

KSE-100 Index falls over 700 points as Pakistan, IMF fail to reach staff level agreement

Pakistan needs productivity enhancing reforms: World Bank

Companies pause operations in Pakistan as economic conditions worsen

Pakistan’s bonds dive as IMF talks end without deal

PM says Rs10bn relief fund established for quake-hit Turkiye

IMF talks: Leaving without agreement 'not uncommon', says former SBP deputy governor

Children found alive as Turkiye-Syria quake toll tops 22,000

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

Read more stories