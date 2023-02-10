OGDCL, IBA launch scholarship programme

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has announced the launch of its National Talent Hunt Scholarship Programme Batch-2023 in collaboration with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi for deserving but talented students from OGDCL’s operational areas.

Under the OGDCL-IBA Talent Hunt Programme selected students will get two months’ training in orientation programme at the IBA, Karachi. The programme will provide an opportunity and guidance to students from selected districts to secure admission to a four-year undergraduate degree programme at the IBA, Karachi.

IBA Karachi has started accepting application for Batch-2023. The last date to apply for the IBA-OGDCL Talent Hunt Programme is March 31, 2023. All deserving and eligible students are encouraged to apply online at http://ogdclthp.iba.edu.pk to secure admission for better future.

