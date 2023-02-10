AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
BAFL 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.36%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.49%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.19%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.32%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.89%)
FFL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.39%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
HUBC 66.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.85%)
LOTCHEM 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
MLCF 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.6%)
NETSOL 87.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
OGDC 105.95 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.43%)
PAEL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 83.84 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.02%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.25%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.73%)
TELE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 124.38 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.3%)
UNITY 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 4,276 Increased By 95.2 (2.28%)
BR30 15,683 Increased By 412.9 (2.7%)
KSE100 42,467 Increased By 743.3 (1.78%)
KSE30 16,021 Increased By 275.4 (1.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

OGDCL, IBA launch scholarship programme

Press Release Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:56am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has announced the launch of its National Talent Hunt Scholarship Programme Batch-2023 in collaboration with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi for deserving but talented students from OGDCL’s operational areas.

Under the OGDCL-IBA Talent Hunt Programme selected students will get two months’ training in orientation programme at the IBA, Karachi. The programme will provide an opportunity and guidance to students from selected districts to secure admission to a four-year undergraduate degree programme at the IBA, Karachi.

IBA Karachi has started accepting application for Batch-2023. The last date to apply for the IBA-OGDCL Talent Hunt Programme is March 31, 2023. All deserving and eligible students are encouraged to apply online at http://ogdclthp.iba.edu.pk to secure admission for better future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IBA OGDCL National Talent Hunt Scholarship Programme

Comments

1000 characters

OGDCL, IBA launch scholarship programme

Only judiciary can ensure supremacy of Constitution: IK

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Forex reserves fall below $3bn on debt repayments

Suspension of resignations of 43 PTI MNAs: NA Speaker says his office yet to get LHC order

SC sees elections as panacea for political turmoil

Ogra tasked to carry out audit of OMCs

KCR, other CPEC projects come under govt focus

Afghanistan: Pakistan stays away from India-initiated talks in Moscow

Read more stories