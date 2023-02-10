AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
BAFL 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.36%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.49%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.19%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.32%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.89%)
FFL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.39%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
HUBC 66.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.85%)
LOTCHEM 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
MLCF 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.6%)
NETSOL 87.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
OGDC 105.95 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.43%)
PAEL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 83.84 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.02%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.25%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.73%)
TELE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 124.38 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.3%)
UNITY 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 4,276 Increased By 95.2 (2.28%)
BR30 15,683 Increased By 412.9 (2.7%)
KSE100 42,467 Increased By 743.3 (1.78%)
KSE30 16,021 Increased By 275.4 (1.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares rise on upbeat US-China relations

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:56am
Follow us

HONG KONG: Shares in China and Hong Kong eked out small gains on Thursday after US President Joe Biden said Washington’s relations with Beijing have not worsened since America shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, while investors remained hopeful of China’s economic recovery.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.75%, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.62%.

Hang Seng Index rose 0.34% and Hang Seng China Enterprises Index added 0.31%.

Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday, as a number of Federal Reserve speakers echoed Chair Jerome Powell in saying that interest rates are set to go higher.

The CSI Liquor index gained 2.71% after Bloomberg reported on Wednesday an IPO plan by Chinese white liquor maker Guizhou Guotai Liquor seeking to raise $500 million in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, net inflow into the A share market via the northbound stock connect has been down since end January, while turnover dropped since Feb.2.

China shares Joe Biden asian shares CSI 300 Index US China relations Chinese spy balloon

Comments

1000 characters

China shares rise on upbeat US-China relations

Only judiciary can ensure supremacy of Constitution: IK

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Forex reserves fall below $3bn on debt repayments

Suspension of resignations of 43 PTI MNAs: NA Speaker says his office yet to get LHC order

SC sees elections as panacea for political turmoil

Ogra tasked to carry out audit of OMCs

KCR, other CPEC projects come under govt focus

Afghanistan: Pakistan stays away from India-initiated talks in Moscow

Read more stories