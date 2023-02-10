AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
BAFL 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.36%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.49%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.19%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.32%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.89%)
FFL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.39%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
HUBC 66.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.85%)
LOTCHEM 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
MLCF 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.6%)
NETSOL 87.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
OGDC 105.95 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.43%)
PAEL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 83.84 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.02%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.25%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.73%)
TELE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 124.38 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.3%)
UNITY 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 4,276 Increased By 95.2 (2.28%)
BR30 15,683 Increased By 412.9 (2.7%)
KSE100 42,467 Increased By 743.3 (1.78%)
KSE30 16,021 Increased By 275.4 (1.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: India rates at near 2-year high on firm demand

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:56am
Follow us

MUMBAI/HANOI /BANGKOK/DHAKA: Indian rice export prices extended their rally to a near two-year high on strong buying, while Thai rates fell for the second straight week due to a weaker baht and lower demand. Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $395 to $402 per tonne this week, up from last week’s $393-$398.

“Indian prices are going up but still buyers are making purchases for March and April shipments,” said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices were at $480 -$490 per tonne on Thursday, down from $495 per tonne last week. “Despite the weakening of the prices due to the exchange rate, demand remains weak because exporters see the current prices as high,” a Bangkok-based rice trader said. Another trader said supply has also decreased, helping maintain the current level of prices.

A Bangkok-based trader said prices could change once new supplies enter the market at the beginning of March. High cost of freighters also contributed to muted supply and the rise in rice prices, another trader said. In Vietnam, 5% broken rice was offered at $455-$460 per tonne on Thursday, up from a range of $445-$450 per tonne a week ago. “Traders are resuming their rice purchases from farmers to prepare for new contracts, following the holiday,” a Ho Chi Minh City-based trader said. Vietnam’s rice exports in January fell 17.3% from the previous month to 359,310 tonnes, customs data showed. “Supplies remain low as the winter-spring harvest won’t peak until next month,” said a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City.

In Bangladesh, domestic rice prices stayed elevated despite a good harvest, which officials blamed on hoarding by dishonest traders. The government is also importing rice while private importers have been given permission to import rice.

Rice Rice export rice crop Rice import

Comments

1000 characters

Asia rice: India rates at near 2-year high on firm demand

Only judiciary can ensure supremacy of Constitution: IK

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Forex reserves fall below $3bn on debt repayments

Suspension of resignations of 43 PTI MNAs: NA Speaker says his office yet to get LHC order

SC sees elections as panacea for political turmoil

Ogra tasked to carry out audit of OMCs

KCR, other CPEC projects come under govt focus

Afghanistan: Pakistan stays away from India-initiated talks in Moscow

Read more stories