Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:56am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 93,985 tonnes of cargo comprising 68,217 tonnes of import cargo and 25,768 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 68,217 comprised of 33,605 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,272 tonnes of Canola, 3,069 tonnes of Iron Ore & 20,271 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 25,768 tonnes comprised of 18,894 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 40 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 6,834 tonnes of Talc Powder.

Nearly, 73845 containers comprising of 2156 containers import and 1689 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 639 of 20’s and 752 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 05 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 489 of 20’s and 196 of 40’s loaded containers while 122 of 20’s and 343 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 03 ships namely, Cosco Aqaba, Spring Oasis and Seaspan Chiba have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Arman 10, OOCL Charleston, Cape Fulmar and Cosco Aqaba have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 04 ships, EM Astoria, MSC Leo VI, OOCL Charleston and CL Dayang He left the Port on Thursday morning.

A Cargo volume of 98,553tonnes, comprising 56,410 tonnes imports cargo and 42,143 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,160` Containers (681 TEUs Imports and 2,479 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Express Athens, Vitus Bering and Scirocco carrying Containers, Wheat and Gasoline are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP and FOTCO on Thursday, 9th February-2023.

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

