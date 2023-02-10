KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.312 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,551.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to 8.421 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.291 billion), DJ (PKR 2.137 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.132 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.255 billion), Silver (PKR 1.144 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 418.765 million), Platinum (PKR 263.251 million), SP500 (PKR 187.837 million), Copper (PKR 37.105 million) and Brent (PKR 22.144 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 4 lots of Cotton amounting to PRK 4.672 million were traded.

