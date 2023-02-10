KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Frieslandcampina 31.12.2022 Nil 2,465.673 3.22 18.04.2023 11.04.2023 to Engro Pakistan Ltd Year End 03.00.P.M 18.04.2023 AGM Tri-Pack Films Ltd 31.12.2022 50% (F) 863.506 22.26 10.04.2023 04.04.2023 to Year End 10.30.A.M 10.04.2023 AGM Engro Fertilizer 31.12.2022 50% (F) 15,408.134 11.54 28.03.2023 22.03.2023 to Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 02.30.P.M 28.03.2023 AGM Glaxosmithkline 31.12.2022 Nil 2,462.892 7.73 27.04.2023 21.04.2023 to Pakistan Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 27.04.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

