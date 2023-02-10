AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:56am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Frieslandcampina       31.12.2022     Nil          2,465.673        3.22        18.04.2023   11.04.2023 to
Engro Pakistan Ltd     Year End                                                 03.00.P.M       18.04.2023
                                                                                                       AGM
Tri-Pack Films Ltd     31.12.2022     50% (F)      863.506          22.26       10.04.2023   04.04.2023 to
                       Year End                                                 10.30.A.M       10.04.2023
                                                                                AGM
Engro Fertilizer       31.12.2022     50% (F)      15,408.134       11.54       28.03.2023   22.03.2023 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated)   Year End                                                 02.30.P.M       28.03.2023
                                                                                AGM
Glaxosmithkline        31.12.2022     Nil          2,462.892        7.73        27.04.2023   21.04.2023 to
Pakistan Limited       Year End                                                 10.00.A.M       27.04.2023
                                                                                                       AGM
==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

