AVN 68.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.69%)
BAFL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.49%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.72%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.1%)
EPCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.49%)
FCCL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.98%)
FFL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.55%)
FLYNG 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.22%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.33%)
HUBC 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.11%)
KAPCO 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.99%)
MLCF 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.19%)
NETSOL 87.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.21%)
OGDC 106.80 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (6.28%)
PAEL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PPL 84.65 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.02%)
PRL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.4%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 45.23 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.03%)
TELE 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.97%)
TPLP 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
TRG 124.00 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.99%)
UNITY 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,268 Increased By 87.1 (2.08%)
BR30 15,646 Increased By 376 (2.46%)
KSE100 42,503 Increased By 779.4 (1.87%)
KSE30 16,045 Increased By 298.9 (1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Not received LHC order suspending resignations of 43 PTI MNAs: NA speaker

  • Says decision regarding the entry of the members would be taken after receiving the high court's order
BR Web Desk Published 09 Feb, 2023 01:34pm
Follow us

A day after the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the de-notification orders of 43 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said on Thursday that the NA Secretariat had not yet received the high court's order.

On Wednesday, the LHC had suspended the resignations of 43 Pakistan PTI lawmakers, and also put by-elections in 43 constituencies on hold.

In a video message today, the NA speaker said that he had not received the LHC’s order nor was it in his knowledge. “The order is not with us," he said.

Once he recieves the verdict, "it will be thoroughly read and then the decision regarding the entry of the members will be taken,” he added.

The PTI had resigned en masse from the lower house of Parliament following the ouster of PTI chief Imran Khan in April last year.

Since then, the resignation of a total of 80 MNAs has been accepted – 69 were accepted last month and 11 in July last year. These members were de-notified by the ECP immediately after the speaker accepted them.

44 PTI MNAs to withdraw resignation from NA: Asad Umar

However, later, PTI's Asad Umar said that some PTI lawmakers decided to withdraw their resignations from the National Assembly on orders of former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan after the speaker refused to accept all the resignations together.

In a tweet, he added that emails in this regard have been sent to the NA speaker.

PTI ECP Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Comments

1000 characters

Not received LHC order suspending resignations of 43 PTI MNAs: NA speaker

Most of country’s PSEs ripe for sale or closure?

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

Intra-day update: Bullish run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 600 points

India says debt talks in focus at G20 finance meet

IMF talks: ‘Some understanding’ reached: MoS Pasha

PM forms body to activate STZA

Primary deficit: Rs500bn waiver sought from IMF

First six months: Fiscal deficit swells to 2pc of GDP

Read more stories