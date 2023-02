HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened in negative territory Thursday following steep losses in New York as Federal Reserve officials lined up to warn further interest rate hikes would be coming and remain elevated for some time.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.61 percent, or 129.27 points, to 21,154.25.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.14 percent, or 4.38 points, to 3,227.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.24 percent, or 5.09 points, to 2,136.22.