PIA to perform ‘Check Maintenance’ at Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: PIA has achieved another milestone by acquiring approval from Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to perform “Check Maintenance” at Islamabad.

With the enhancement of PIA Engineering facility at Islamabad, PIA is now able to perform Check-A maintenance on A320 aircraft at Islamabad.

PIA A320 aircraft, AP-BLU that was grounded at IIAP Islamabad was released for service and operated flight PK-369 from Islamabad to Karachi after successful accomplishment of Check-1A and lower checks.

The maintenance activities were carried out inside the newly constructed maintenance hangar at IIAP where maintenance staff could work under the covered area with comfortable temperature and proper illumination during the night. CEO PIA, AVM Amir Hayat congratulated Chief Engineering officer, Amir and his team for performing successful Check-A at Islamabad.

