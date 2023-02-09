AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gill resents being described as ‘traitor’

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shahbaz Gill has said that he was not a traitor and saw his ordeal as political victimisation; “however, out of respect for my country, I chose to remain silent”.

While addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he reiterated his allegiance to his party chairman Imran Khan; “I would always stand by him, but I would exercise my right to voice my concerns within the party that I feel were damaging my leader and the PTI.”

He believed that he was being victimised and wrongly labelled as a traitor and; “dozens of treason cases were filed against me while my statements were distorted,” adding that FIRs were being secretly lodged against me. “I am not a traitor and thus please do not call me one,” he added.

Gill saw his background for the cause of being victimised; “Since I belong to the lower middle-class, I was being subjected to torture,” adding that “If I am a traitor then hang me, but do not play the mind games with me.”

“I went to a top international university and was getting a top salary, but I left everything and came to Pakistan to fulfil the vision of my leader. I sacrificed for this country, but in return I was labelled as a traitor. Since the start of my ordeal, I was subjected to worse kinds of torture and was not allowed to meet my family. My whole life has been destroyed in the last six months,” he said.

Gill also observed that the politicians with weak backgrounds were subjected to torture while the elite was just arrested; “Hence, I advise the middle-class people not to join politics. In Pakistan, the poor are treated with contempt and it seems that they have no rights,” he added. “I stayed in jail for 16 days and it was true that during this period I was subjected to torture although I was not involved in any corruption,” he added. He advised the overseas Pakistanis against joining politics in Pakistan as the people with modest backgrounds have no future here; “only the elite has all the luxury to get away with everything. There was no equality in the country,” he added.

He continued that when he joined the party, some members criticised him and accused him of being a ‘paratrooper’. “I am a loyal supporter of Imran Khan unlike some who were more interested in a photo session with the party chairman. If there were five loyal supporters of Khan, I was one of them,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shahbaz Gill PTI

Comments

1000 characters

Gill resents being described as ‘traitor’

IMF talks: ‘Some understanding’ reached: MoS Pasha

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

PM forms body to activate STZA

Primary deficit: Rs500bn waiver sought from IMF

First six months: Fiscal deficit swells to 2pc of GDP

Petrol shortage hits major cities of Punjab

New landfill sites: Govt decides to alter ICT master plan

Joint sitting of parliament: Rabbani deplores non-inclusion of terror issue in agenda

Real estate owned by overseas Pakistanis: UAE authorities do not share info

PM gets seven more special assistants

Read more stories