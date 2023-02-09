PAC asks govt to remove chairperson of SNGPL board

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary oversight body, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on Wednesday directed the federal government to remove chairperson of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) board Roohi R Khan as she is holding the portfolio illegally.

Noor Alam Khan chaired the meeting of the PAC on Wednesday. He said that the selection of chairperson SNGPL was illegal and she should be removed from the position. He further alleged that no appointment notification was issued to her.

He recalled that she was holding the position of chairperson following the refusal of a member board Hayatuallah to accept the offer.

The PAC chairman further alleged that the matter was referred to former secretary Petroleum Division Ali Raza Bhutta some four months ago for an explanation.

“Former secretary petroleum tried to defend Ms Roohi Khan’s selection and appointment as chairperson,” he said.

Member Committee Sheikh Rohale Asghar alleged that the secretary Petroleum misled the committee on the appointment of Roohi as Chairperson SNGPL Board and she is enjoying perks and privileges illegally.

Another member committee Senator Mohsin Aziz said the parliamentarians are receiving complaints against the SNGPL and suggested following the laid down rules for her removal.

“Federal government or board has the authority of removal of the head of any board,” he added.

The committee also examined the appropriation accounts of the Interior Ministry for the year 2020-21 and Audit Report for the year 2021-22.

Members committee asked Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar to provide a report on the smuggling of US dollars to Afghanistan where the Afghan currency is much stronger than the Pak rupee.

The secretary further explained that the FIA could not enforce its complete writ unless the central bank as a regulator played its strong role.

“The enforcement measures of the FIA to stop the smuggling of the US dollar to Afghanistan are not enough without a strong regulator,” he added.

Member Committee Syed Shibli Faraz asked how many currency smugglers were apprehended by the FIA at airports and borders.

The chairman committee also sought details from the Ministry of Interior pertaining to bullet proof vehicles imported by an embassy under the name of “Black Water” and did not handover to the federal government but sold to a private company. He said there was a laid down procedure to dismantle such vehicles which were imported under special permission.

The committee will be given an in-camera briefing by the management of Nadra on fake CINCs cards issued to Afghan nationals and found in the possession of terrorists involved in recent attacks. The chairman further asked for details of those high-level officials of Nadra who were dismissed from services on charges of corruption and later reinstated.

The chairman also directed to submit the details of those 390 Afghan nationals who burnt Pakistani flag and injured Pakistani nationals in Dubai during the cricket world cup match and deported to Pakistan. He alleged that the Foreign Office, the Interior Ministry, and other departments allowed them to enter Pakistan.

