KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== MCB Bank Limited 31.12.2022 60% (F) 32,740.935 27.63 27.03.2023 16.03.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M 27.03.2023 AGM Engro Powergen 31.12.2022 Nil 1,471.756 4.54 29.03.2023 23.03.2023 to Qadirpur Limited Year End 02.30.P.M 29.03.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Indication: *The Share Transfer Books of the company will be announced later as per Company **The date for

Annual General Meeting & Book Closure will be announced later as per Company

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023