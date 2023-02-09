Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
MCB Bank Limited 31.12.2022 60% (F) 32,740.935 27.63 27.03.2023 16.03.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M 27.03.2023
AGM
Engro Powergen 31.12.2022 Nil 1,471.756 4.54 29.03.2023 23.03.2023 to
Qadirpur Limited Year End 02.30.P.M 29.03.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
Indication: *The Share Transfer Books of the company will be announced later as per Company **The date for
Annual General Meeting & Book Closure will be announced later as per Company
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments