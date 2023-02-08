AVN 67.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.99%)
BAFL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
DGKC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.11 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.84%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
FFL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
GGL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.15%)
HUBC 67.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.38%)
MLCF 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
NETSOL 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.75%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.76%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.58%)
PRL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.43%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
TPLP 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 121.34 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.33%)
UNITY 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,163 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.2%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -98 (-0.64%)
KSE100 41,646 Increased By 123 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,712 Increased By 48.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka bankruptcy to last until 2026: president

AFP Published 08 Feb, 2023 01:53pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s president said Wednesday the island nation will remain bankrupt for at least three more years as he works to repair battered government finances following an unprecedented economic crisis.

Ranil Wickremesinghe took office last year at the peak of national unrest sparked by months of food, fuel and medicine shortages.

He has since pushed through tax hikes and negotiated with international creditors after a default on Sri Lanka’s foreign debt to clear the way for a sorely needed IMF bailout.

“If we continue according to this plan, we can rise out of bankruptcy by 2026,” he said during an address to parliament urging support for economic reforms.

Sri Lanka completing pre-requisites for IMF aid: President

“Introducing new tax policies is a politically unpopular decision. Remember, I’m not here to be popular. I want to rebuild this nation from the crisis it has fallen into.”

Wickremesinghe said last month that the economy may have contracted by up to 11 percent in the last calendar year, when Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange reserves dried up and left traders unable to import vital goods.

But on Wednesday he said the economy would return to growth by the end of 2023 as new revenue measures boosted government coffers.

Tax increases and the removal of fuel and electricity subsidies have been unpopular among Sri Lanka’s public, already hit hard by the crisis and rampant inflation.

Wickremesinghe’s policy address took place at the same time as a huge trade union strike, with air traffic controllers, doctors and several other industries staging work stoppages.

The president said Sri Lanka had reached the final stage of IMF discussions to secure a preliminary $2.9 billion bailout.

The process has been delayed by protracted debt restructure negotiations with China and other major creditors.

Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka was in direct discussions with China about its outstanding debt but had received “positive responses from all parties” and was working towards a final agreement.

Sri Lanka China's IMF bailout Ranil Wickremesinghe Sri Lankan stocks Sri Lanka's president sri lanka bankrupt

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka bankruptcy to last until 2026: president

PL on POL products target: IMF-govt talks hamstrung by disconnect

ECP should announce election schedule for KP, Punjab: President Alvi

Children pulled from rubble as Turkiye -Syria quake toll tops 9,500

LHC suspends ECP's order de-notifying 43 PTI MNAs

FY24 budget: FBR invites proposals on income tax

AIIB chief economist briefed about state of economy

12 TTP terrorists killed in KPK’s Lakki Marwat: ISPR

Dar inducts four new members into ‘RRMC’

Reason behind cut in PSDP disbursement identified

Read more stories