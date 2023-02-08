AVN 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
India RBI chief says lending, borrowing of govt bonds to add depth to market

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2023 12:11pm
MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India will allow banks to borrow and lend government bonds in a move that could add depth and liquidity to the market, the central bank chief said on Wednesday.

The move could facilitate wider participation in the securities lending market by providing investors an avenue to deploy idle securities and enhance portfolio returns, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy address.

Bond market participants expect the facility to benefit insurance companies and mutual funds, even as they wait for the detailed draft directions to be issued separately.

Mutual funds are allowed to borrow only to meet redemptions while life insurance companies are not allowed to borrow at all, a senior member of the treasury team at a Mumbai-based private bank said on Reuters Trading India.

Indian bond yields seen little changed before RBI policy decision, guidance key

The introduction of lending and borrowing in government bonds will curb the volatility in liquidity, said Nilesh Shah, managing director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company. Some market participants said this move could aid short sellers, who run the risk of getting squeezed if they can’t get the securities through the CROMS trading platform for g-secs.

“Shorters will get more avenues to get bonds, and this should minimise the risk of getting squeezed, which leads to exaggerated price moves,” a trader with a private bank said.

