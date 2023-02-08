AVN 67.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.83%)
BAFL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
BOP 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DFML 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
DGKC 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.94%)
EPCL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.03%)
FCCL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.94%)
HUBC 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.6%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.13%)
MLCF 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.6%)
NETSOL 87.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.37%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.18%)
PPL 79.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.15%)
PRL 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.76%)
TELE 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
TRG 120.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.71%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.56%)
BR100 4,182 Increased By 10.7 (0.26%)
BR30 15,235 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,765 Increased By 242.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 15,767 Increased By 103.6 (0.66%)
Australia, NZ dollars rebound after Powell offers balanced take on rates

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2023 11:14am
SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars recovered from one-month lows on Wednesday, as markets took a dovish view on overnight comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell who did not revert to a hawkish stance after strong jobs data.

The Aussie was hovering at $0.6960 after surging 1.1% overnight to as high as $0.6989, buoyed by Powell’s comments as well as unexpected hawkish guidance from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) after its ninth consecutive interest rate hike.

Still, the Antipodean currency has retreated from its eight-month high of $0.7158 in recent sessions, hammered by Friday’s blockbuster US jobs report.

It now faces resistance at around $0.6984 and has support at $0.6856. The kiwi dollar was standing at $0.6318 having also added 0.3% overnight to as far as $0.6358, and moving further away from a one-month low of $0.6271 hit on Monday.

Overnight, Fed chief Powell declined several times to say explicitly that the surprising addition of 517,000 new jobs in January would necessarily force the Fed’s benchmark interest rate higher than the 5% to 5.25% range currently anticipated.

He said policymakers were open to shocks in either direction - ready to approve even tighter monetary policy if continued strong job gains lead to higher wages and prices, but also open to the idea that inflation may continue to cool despite ongoing job gains.

Australia, NZ dollars nurse heavy losses after hot U.S. jobs data; RBA next up

“The messaging seems quite balanced, with Powell reiterating the data dependence message,” said analysts at ANZ. “The initial market reaction appeared to be taking a slightly dovish signal – taking relief perhaps that the messaging isn’t more hawkish.”

“Near-term bias (for the Aussie) is positive after a marginally more hawkish RBA statement yesterday.” The local bond market, which took a beating from the RBA’s hawkish tilt, extended declines on Wednesday, tracking overseas peers.

Yields on three-year bonds edged higher by 3 basis points to 3.276%, while 10-year yields rose 5 basis points to 3.663%.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

