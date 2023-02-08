Toshakhana case: Court puts off IK’s indictment till 21st

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday again deferred the indictment of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal while announcing its reserved judgment granted an exemption to Khan from personal appearance for one day in Toshakhana case and deferred his indictment till February 21.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) filed the reference against Khan in November last year, praying the court to proceed against the PTI chief under criminal law for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as prime minister.

The ECP had requested that the PTI chief be convicted for the offences mentioned under Sections 167 (corrupt practice) and 173 (making or publishing a false statement or declaration) of the Elections Act, 2017.

At the start of the hearing, Khan’s counsels, Ali Bukhari and Gohar Ali Khan filed a petition seeking exemption from personal appearance citing medical grounds. They told the court that his client is recovering from wounds he sustained in a gun attack on November 3 during a rally.

The judge inquired from the PTI chief’s lawyer regarding the submission of surety bonds of Rs 20,000. The PTI chief’s lawyer informed the court that they had submitted the bonds a day earlier. The judge remarked how can charges be framed if exemption pleas are filed again and again.

Khan’s counsel told the court that they had yet to be provided certified documents related to the prosecution’s allegations against his client.

Saad Hassan, Counsel for the Election Commission for Pakistan (ECP) told the court that they had provided the said documents in front of the court. The court ordered that all the required material is provided to the defence. The ECP counsel assured the court that he would provide today, the required material to the defence counsel.

The ECP’s lawyer asked why did Khan not appear before the court? “We have seen him dancing on the container.”

Khan’s counsel warned the ECP representative against making such statements. He also requested the court to fix any date after February 15 for an appearance before it.

The judge told Khan’s lawyer that tell me a date when Khan will appear before it. Zafar replied that his client will appear before it if his health permits him. Khan is following the instruction of the doctors, he said.

The court after hearing the arguments of both parties reserved its judgment.

Later, while announcing its verdict it accepted Khan’s exemption plea and directed the ECP to provide the defence lawyers with certified documents.

