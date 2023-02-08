AVN 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DFML 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.77%)
DGKC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
EPCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
HUBC 68.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
NETSOL 87.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.93%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 81.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.21%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.01%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
TPLP 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 118.99 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (3.46%)
UNITY 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 47 (1.14%)
BR30 15,253 Increased By 323.5 (2.17%)
KSE100 41,523 Increased By 332 (0.81%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 168.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 08 Feb, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Mari Petroleum Company
Ltd                               6-Feb-23     8-Feb-23     890% (i)       2-Feb-23
Sui Southern Gas
Company Ltd                       3-Feb-23    10-Feb-23          NIL                       10-Feb-23
Redco Textiles Ltd #              4-Feb-23    10-Feb-23                                    10-Feb-23
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd #       7-Feb-23    10-Feb-23                                     9-Feb-23
Lucky Core Industries Ltd         8-Feb-23    10-Feb-23     100% (i)       6-Feb-23
Unity Foods Ltd                   9-Feb-23    15-Feb-23          NIL                       15-Feb-23
Khyber Tobacco
Company Ltd #                     7-Feb-23    16-Feb-23                                    16-Feb-23
Colgate-Palmolive                14-Feb-23    16-Feb-23     200% (I)
(Pakistan) Ltd
45% (B)                          10-Feb-23
Data Textiles Ltd                10-Feb-23    18-Feb-23          NIL                       18-Feb-23
Kohat Cement
 Company Ltd #                   15-Feb-23    21-Feb-23                                    21-Feb-23
AEL Textiles Ltd #               17-Feb-23    24-Feb-23                                    24-Feb-23
Reliance Cotton
Spinning Mills Ltd. #            19-Feb-23    25-Feb-23                                    25-Feb-23
Shakarganj Ltd                   20-Feb-23    27-Feb-23          NIL                       27-Feb-23
Descon Oxychem Ltd #             21-Feb-23    28-Feb-23                                    28-Feb-23
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd
Term Finance                     22-Feb-23    28-Feb-23
(JSTFC11) Jahangir
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd               27-Feb-23   06-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Ltd                14-03-2023   20-03-2023      25% (F)     10-03-2023       20-03-2023
Fauji Foods Ltd                 15-03-2023   21-03-2023          NIL                      21-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd  20-03-2023   24-03-2023          NIL                      24-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd    26-03-2023   28-03-2023   31.50% (F)     22-03-2023       28-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Ltd #       21-03-2023   30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

FY24 budget: FBR invites proposals on income tax

AIIB chief economist briefed about state of economy

Dar inducts four new members into ‘RRMC’

Reason behind cut in PSDP disbursement identified

Rs 417bn received by KP: Cabinet decides to conduct audit

Thar coal-based power plant: COD achieved

Power breakdown of Jan 23: Senate panel directs Power Division to conduct probe

LCCI says wants ‘charter of economy’, not elections

TAPI gas pipeline: Pakistan willing to go ahead with or without India

Rs650bn collection likely: 1pc hike in ST thru ordinance on the cards

Read more stories