Hong Kong shares close higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shared finished with small gains Tuesday after three days of losses, with traders looking ahead to a key speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.36 percent, or 76.54 points, to 21,298.70.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.29 percent, or 9.40 points, to 3,248.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.36 percent, or 7.70 points, to 2,152.89.